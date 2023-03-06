ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Japanese workers become migrants seeking better pay overseas

Former car company employee who moved to Sweden enjoys higher pay and family time

"It would be difficult to return to Japan without sacrificing the good salary and work-life balance I can get in Sweden," said a 34-year-old systems engineer.
KENSUKE MAEDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- "I wanted to grow overseas rather than stagnate in Japan," said a Japanese man who works as a systems engineer at a startup in Stockholm. His annual income has increased by about 1.5 times compared to his previous job in Japan, and in Sweden he has gained a living environment that would have been difficult to obtain in his home country.

The 34-year-old, who now lives in the "Venice of Northern Europe," moved from a Japanese automaker to his current company in February 2020. The company has about 3,500 employees, including approximately 20 Japanese. His main responsibility is designing systems for automakers and industrial machinery manufacturers in Europe and North America.

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close