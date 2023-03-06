Japanese workers become migrants seeking better pay overseas

TOKYO -- "I wanted to grow overseas rather than stagnate in Japan," said a Japanese man who works as a systems engineer at a startup in Stockholm. His annual income has increased by about 1.5 times compared to his previous job in Japan, and in Sweden he has gained a living environment that would have been difficult to obtain in his home country.

The 34-year-old, who now lives in the "Venice of Northern Europe," moved from a Japanese automaker to his current company in February 2020. The company has about 3,500 employees, including approximately 20 Japanese. His main responsibility is designing systems for automakers and industrial machinery manufacturers in Europe and North America.