K-wave hits European classrooms

LONDON -- Academic institutions across Europe are scrambling to meet demand for Korean studies courses as the success of BTS, "Squid Game" and other K-pop phenomena capture students' imagination.

"Korean has become so popular that we cannot accommodate everyone, which is creating a sense of immense frustration for students who aren't able to study," said professor Stephane Couralet, director of the Department for Korean Studies at Bordeaux Montaigne University in France. Around 600 students there are taking Korean language lessons in some form, through master's programs, state and non-state recognized diploma courses, and evening classes.