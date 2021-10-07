ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business trends

KDDI-backed $270m fund to help smaller Japan companies go digital

SMBC also an investor, as group targets manufacturing, service, and health care

A new fund set up by D Capital, with KDDI and SMBC as investors, will look for small and medium-sized companies to acquire with the aim of helping them go digital. (Source photo by Arisa Moriyama) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese telecommunications company KDDI and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. will back a new fund that aims to acquire small and medium-sized enterprises and support their digital transformation, Nikkei has learned.

KDDI and SMBC, among others, will invest in the fund established by independent Tokyo-based investment company D Capital. They will also support companies acquired by the fund to implement digital transformations, by sending data experts into the organizations.

The fund will be set up in October with total commitments of about 30 billion yen ($270 million). IT company SCSK Corp., data science startup JDSC, Aozora Bank and Shinsei Bank are also investors. These companies will provide the technology to help with digital transformation and also source entities for the fund to invest in. It is the first fund in Japan that is aimed at improving corporate management centered on digital transformation.

The fund's lifetime is 10 years. In the first five, it aims to invest in six to 10 small and medium-sized enterprises with a corporate value of about 5-10 billion yen. Its aim is to improve management in rest of the fund's life. As a general rule, it will acquire a majority stake in target companies and send in data specialists who have work experience in major IT companies as well as management personnel.

The main acquisition targets are companies in manufacturing, service, and health care. For example, a manufacturing company can use artificial intelligence to analyze information such as sales data to predict customer demand trends, so that there is less waste. As each company's finances improve, the fund aims to recoup its investments and generate profits by taking those entities public or selling them on to other companies.

SMEs are behind large companies in implementing digital transformations. According to the 2021 Report on the Japanese Economy and Public Finance, only 40% of SMEs are implementing or considering the move to digital, versus more than 70% of big companies.

Among the stumbling blocks is the lack of awareness that data that have been accumulated can be analyzed and utilized to companies' advantage. There is also a lack of talent that can lead digital transformations in SMEs.

The fund will take control and establish a system that will more efficiently utilize data. The people involved in the fund certainly have the expertise to do so. D Capital was established in March this year, and its founding members include investment bankers and other investors, as well as specialists such as Megumi Matsutani, who ran the research and development arm of online fashion retailer Zozo.

Overseas investment funds are increasingly using data to pick their targets and to improve management. Blackstone Group is expanding its recruitment of data scientists. The use of data will open up the field of investment targets and also enable fund managers to distinguish themselves from their competition.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more