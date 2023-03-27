Komatsu, Hitachi Construction turn China into export hub

TOKYO -- Major Japanese construction equipment manufacturers such as Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery are turning China into an export hub for general-purpose products.

Faced with a shrinking Chinese market for hydraulic excavators and other equipment amid a slowdown in infrastructure investment, Japanese suppliers with local production facilities are reassessing their output and boosting exports. With China's continued advantage as a production hub in terms of ease of parts procurement and labor costs, companies are looking to take advantage of the excess capacity.