KYOTO, Japan/TOKYO -- Japanese companies like Kyocera and Seiko Epson are jumping into digital textile printing, which uses inkjet printer technology instead of traditional analog dyeing methods, as the market is set to expand thanks to its water-saving potential.

Kyocera will launch its first digital textile printer in the fall. Similar in appearance to a home printer but much larger, the machine moves its ink-loaded printhead left and right over a 2-meter-wide fabric to create fine patterns.