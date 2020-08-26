Labor shortage hits India Inc. as migrant workers stay away

MUMBAI -- Dinesh Goud's beauty salon in Hyderabad's tony Banjara Hills neighborhood is operating at just 20% capacity, not for a lack of customers but because most of his hairdressers have gone back north to their villages in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

Goud had tried hard to keep his workers at the 2,000-sq.-foot (190-sq.-meter) outlet. "I provided all essential food supplies to my staff, and I even made sure I paid their rent and light bills," Goud said. He also provided accommodations for five of his workers in a two-bedroom apartment in suburban Hyderabad, in the southern state of Telangana. However, his staff "chose to go back [home], and it will be quite some time before they are back."

Countless business owners in India, from interior designers to hospital chains, face similar problems. Skilled staffers like nurses, caregivers, carpenters, plumbers and electricians have moved back to their villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a sudden lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only small and medium-size businesses but also large companies rely on domestic migrant workers. "[T]he near-term challenges in the form of low capacity utilization, higher production cost and hence margin contraction are likely to impact the companies facing labor shortages due to reverse migration," said India Ratings and Research, a Fitch Group agency, in an Aug. 5 note.

The rating agency reckons that the industries most affected are manufacturing and construction, which employ 6 million interstate migrant workers. Coinciding with its analysis, the country's largest engineering company, Larsen & Toubro, said at the end of July that its subcontracted labor force had fallen from 225,000 to less than 160,000 during the lockdown.

Migrant workers heading back to their villages cram into a bus near New Delhi in May. Many of them still remain at home, causing a labor shortage in large cities. © Reuters

As of Aug. 25, India's total COVID-19 cases had passed 3.1 million -- the third-highest in the world, after only the U.S. and Brazil -- of which over 700,000 were active cases. The death toll was more than 58,000. With no end to the pandemic in sight, it is difficult to expect domestic migrant workers to return to their jobs.

Yakoob Mirza, who worked as a valet in an upmarket fitness center in the commercial capital of Mumbai, left the city in the middle of May for his native Uttar Pradesh. He felt lonely and insecure during the lockdown, cooped up in his small, poorly ventilated room during a very hot summer.

"My colleagues and I survived on our salaries, as well as generous tips from customers. My salary was just enough to cover the rent. As the tips stopped after the lockdown, I found it difficult to meet other monthly expenses," he said. "I also felt suffocated, as I was living in a small room with four other boys from my village in a small room. I had nothing to do."

There are no official Indian statistics on internal migrant workers. Still, it is clear is that the pandemic has had a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of domestic migrant workers and that the industries that rely heavily on them are facing an unprecedented shortage of talent.

"The lockdown in India has impacted the livelihoods of a large proportion of the country's nearly 40 million internal migrants," a World Bank report said in April. "Around 50,000-60,000 moved from urban centers to rural areas of origin in the span of a few days."

India Ratings found that businesses in the northern states of Delhi and Haryana are more susceptible to reverse labor migration than those in western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company rated Delhi and Haryana as "highly vulnerable" to the exodus of migrant workers, while Maharashtra and Gujarat are "moderately vulnerable."

Delhi and Haryana have a large auto industry, hosting companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, JCB, Harley-Davidson India and their parts suppliers.

India produced about 363,000 passenger cars from April to July, down almost 70% from the same period last year. The slump was mainly caused by the coronavirus lockdown, which led to a sharp drop in consumption, but the labor shortage also made it more difficult for automakers to produce.

"The auto component industry faced acute challenges on the front of working capital, production and dysfunctional logistics," Deepak Jain, president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, was quoted by the financial daily Mint as saying. A shortage of skilled labor remains a threat to plans by auto component manufacturers to ramp up production, he warned.

In addition to the fact that there is no end in sight to the pandemic, many workers prefer to stay in their villages due to the government's support programs.

In March, New Delhi announced a three-month program of free rations for the poor and later extended it for another five months. It also increased outlays for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme, which provides rural households with at least 100 days of unskilled manual work a year.

Despite his difficulties, Mirza is one of the many migrant workers staying put for now. "I don't know if I will ever go back to Mumbai," he said. "Maybe I will try to find work in a small town near my village. I know how to drive top-end automatic cars like BMW and Audi. Hopefully, I will get a driver's job, or I may try to be a teacher in a driving school."