Business trends

Law firm layoffs rise in Hong Kong as China business slows

Beijing's focus on security curbs dealmaking, with less work for lawyers

Lawyers and legal recruiters say recent redundancies at law firms highlight not only the downturn in the market but also the reliance of top international companies on Chinese activity.   © AP
PAK YIU and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Foreign law firms in China and Hong Kong are shedding staff at a rapid pace, with one company laying off at least 20 lawyers this year as China's economic downturn and geopolitical tensions continue to squeeze business.

Lawyers and legal recruiters told Nikkei Asia that the redundancies highlight not only the downturn in the market but also the reliance of top international companies on Chinese activity. More than a dozen partners from different firms said China-related business has started to dry up, and several said corporate Chinese clients are increasingly asking for lengthy payment delays.

