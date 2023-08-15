ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

M&A among Japanese companies jump 80% in domestic restructuring push

Softening yen and stock market pressure sparks flurry of dealmaking

M&A deals in the first half include a Toshiba buyout by Japan investor group, totaling 2.1 trillion yen.    © Reuters
TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mergers and acquisitions between Japanese companies shot up around 80% on the year to 6.8 trillion yen ($47 billion) for the first half as corporate Japan focused on domestic business restructuring in a bid to lift stock prices.

Major deals include a 2.1 trillion yen buyout of Toshiba by a Japanese investor group led by Japan Industrial Partners. JSR, a leading producer of photoresist for semiconductor manufacturing, agreed to be acquired by the government-backed Japan Investment Corp. for approximately 1 trillion yen.

