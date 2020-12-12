Making their mark: hunt for ink stamps boosts Japan rural trains

CHIBA, Japan -- In late November, Kenichi Kitayama, 74, was enjoying the autumn colors from the window of an Isumi Railway train as he rode through Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.

His destination was Otaki Station, which boasts a rebuilt 16th-century castle nearby. But rather than grand fortifications, Kitayama was interested in something more prosaic: a booklet with accompanying black and red ink stamps.

The booklets, called tetsuincho, are aimed at people who collect tetsuin stamps from 40 rural railways across Japan. Priced at 2,200 yen ($21) each, they can be purchased at stations run by the railway companies, along with specially designed stamps that go for 300 yen or more apiece. The stamps themselves are typically printed on paper about the same size as the booklet.

Kitayama is a train enthusiast who has ridden all 40 of the railways. Now he is collecting stamps, starting with Isumi Railway -- one of his favorites because of its "beautiful woodland scenery," Kitayama said. "I want to find opportunities to ride, and collect all the stamps... I'll leave completing the job to my grandson, who is now in elementary school."

Collecting railway stamps -- a twist on goshuincho, booklets for collecting stamps from shrines and temples in Japan -- is all the rage among fans since they were first published in July. The first run of 5,000 sold out in a month, prompting the issuer, an association of 40 semipublic railway operators, to reissue them multiple times to keep up with demand.

Around 18,000 booklets were sold by the end of November, adding to the coffers of the mostly financially struggling railway companies. Their passenger numbers have dwindled as the countryside empties out. The COVID-19 pandemic has added a more immediate threat.

Ridership on Isumi Railway was down by more than 80% during the state of emergency in Japan in April and May. With high school students staying home, "the pandemic has taught us that this will be the situation [every day] in 10 years if we stand still and don't do anything," Koichi Furutake, the railway's CEO told Nikkei Asia.

The tetsuincho project has helped the company attract "new streams of passengers from outside the region, including female passengers," on top of male railway fans, Furutake said. "We launched not only printed stamps but also my handwritten versions. The latter is selling way better," Furutake said with a laugh. He writes messages to collectors in red ink. "Thank you for your support on our 33rd anniversary," reads one.

Kenichi Kitayama, a 74-year-old railway enthusiast, receives a tetsuin stamp at an Isumi Railway station. These stamps can only be collected by those who have boarded the train, making the hobby a time-consuming one. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

The project got off to a rocky start. It was the first time for the railway association to launch a joint effort involving all 40 operators. The head of one railway first floated the tetsuincho idea at the group's annual meeting in July 2019. The response was largely positive, but one member expressed reservations, doubting the booklets would sell.

"We couldn't predict the reaction from passengers at that time. But that company [that had doubts about the project] has managed to sell around 500 booklets, well above the CEO's expectations," said Shoji Yoshida, a representative of the trade group. The association tied up with a Tokyo-based travel agency to publish the booklets, shipping a little over 100 to each railway to start.

"We are happy to let passengers know that there are interesting railways across the country," Yoshida said. "Some of the railways that were to be shut down are still alive, thanks to local authorities' support. Through the tetsuincho project, we want to show that we are trying hard."

Most of the participating railways were once state-owned. Sparse passenger numbers have left them in the red. Isumi Railway is no exception, posting a net loss of about 8.6 million yen in the fiscal year ended March. The loss was stanched with more than 180 million yen in subsidies from local governments.

Small operators like Isumi Railway are classified as "third sector" companies, neither publicly owned nor purely private. Furutake is perhaps even more aware of the challenges third-sector railways face than most of his counterparts.

An Isumi Railway train passes in front of Otaki Castle. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

Furutake, who also runs a taxi company on the island of Shikoku in western Japan, joined Isumi Railway two years ago. He has mixed feelings about running a loss-making railway with the help of hefty subsidies.

"An operation receiving this much public aid was a new experience for me. I have always questioned myself whether this should continue, or be abandoned at some point," Furutake said. "After facing a giant typhoon and heavy rain [last year], as well as the pandemic, I believe the premise of having a railway as the top priority for local communities has collapsed. Now I am thinking of how to make the company meaningful to them."

Isumi Railway launched a "workation train" on which passengers can work aboard a wifi-equipped rail car while enjoying the local sites -- a picturesque valley, a castle. The cost for the high-speed data network is covered by a third party, Furutake said, in the form of advertising. He also solicited support from diverse outside talent, mainly big railway fans. They pay an annual donation of 50,000 yen and propose new business ideas.

It seems that Furutake's difficulties will continue. A recent spike in confirmed cases in Japan, which on Thursday posted a record daily-high of just below 3,000, is likely to cast a shadow on the tetsuincho project. The public is increasing pressure on the government to temporarily suspend its domestic travel subsidy program to contain the virus.

Most third-sector railways operators are loss-making and companies are trying to wean off reliance on subsidies from local authorities, but it is an uphill task. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

Furutake became head of the railway after Akira Torizuka, who was a former operations manager at British Airways and a hard-core railway fan. Torizuka put Isumi Railway on the map as CEO by plastering the popular Finnish cartoon characters Moomins on trains and introducing 1960s-vintage diesel locomotives. He also served passengers Japanese spiny lobster and other haute cuisine.

The promotional efforts helped pull in tourists and generated extra revenue.

"Before, local authorities were helping railway companies. But it has become obvious that we, as a railway company, now need to boost neighboring communities so that they can survive and prosper," Furutake said.