Market barriers, tensions hinder European companies in China

SHANGHAI/LONDON/BRUSSELS/PARIS -- A growing number of European companies operating in China find doing business there more difficult, according to a study by the European Chamber of Commerce in China, as a result of higher barriers to market access and rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The study, released Wednesday, found three quarters of the 570 companies surveyed have reviewed their supply chains to strengthen resilience while complying with both the European Union's de-risking strategy and U.S. legislation.