ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Market barriers, tensions hinder European companies in China

Supply chain risks, politicized business climate bedevil operators

Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber, is framed by the Chinese and European Union flag during the launch of the European Business in China: Business Confidence Survey in Beijing on June 21.    © AP
Nikkei staff writers | China

SHANGHAI/LONDON/BRUSSELS/PARIS -- A growing number of European companies operating in China find doing business there more difficult, according to a study by the European Chamber of Commerce in China, as a result of higher barriers to market access and rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The study, released Wednesday, found three quarters of the 570 companies surveyed have reviewed their supply chains to strengthen resilience while complying with both the European Union's de-risking strategy and U.S. legislation.

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close