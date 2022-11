TOKYO -- Less than a third of Japanese companies are rolling out mechanisms to address human rights abuses in their supply chains, according to a Nikkei survey, demonstrating how much ground needs to be covered in running sustainable businesses.

This year's Nikkei Sustainable Development Goals Management Survey found that 660 out of 886 companies queried, or 74.5%, are setting up procedures for reporting and resolving human rights violations that occur within their organizations.