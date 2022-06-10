Philippines' largest call center gives up tax perks for remote work

MANILA -- The Philippines' largest call center has opted to forego tax incentives to continue its work-from-home scheme, the country's finance department said on Friday.

The move by California-based Concentrix, which has 100,000 employees in the Philippines, underlines the ongoing shift in the workplace amid the coronavirus pandemic and the hard choices some companies face in the transition from at-home to on-site work.

In the Philippines, business process outsourcing companies are lobbying for a permanent policy on hybrid work. Many BPO companies, whose tax perks are tied with operating on-site, are allowed to have 30% of staff work remotely until Sept. 12. The policy is a reprieve from an earlier order that they must return to full on-site operations by April to help reinvigorate the economy and continue enjoying incentives.

"We support the decision of Concentrix to carry on with its flexible work arrangements," Department of Finance Assistant Secretary Juvy Danofrata said in a statement.

Some BPO companies fear that forcing staff to return to on-site work could spark resignations amid rising transportation and food costs, creating further headaches to an industry struggling to look for qualified talents to meet demand.

Concenrix did not immediately respond to questions, including on how much in tax benefits the company stands to lose.

Companies and policymakers previously clashed over incentives, which companies argue are vital for them to remain competitive.

Concentrix's decision, Danofrata said, "validates the DOF's policy thrust to avoid the grant of unnecessary tax incentives as this is apparently not the main consideration for them to do business in the country." She said BPO companies have been enjoying these perks "for a long time."

The industry, which includes non-voice services such as software support and animation, is regarded as a pillar of the economy. It recorded $29.5 billion in revenue in 2021, up 10.6%, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines said on Wednesday.

The industry ended the year with 1.44 million workers, up by 9.1%, or 120,000 new jobs, the IBPAP said, beating revenue and hiring forecasts.