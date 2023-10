HONG KONG -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a U.S. law firm that has boosted its global prominence this year through its work on behalf of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders, plans to set up shop in Singapore, joining a wave of international law firms seeking business in the Southeast Asian hub.

Founding partner John Quinn said the firm has applied for a foreign law practice license in the city-state and expected to be operational at the end of this year.