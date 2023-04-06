ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Record 10% of Japanese manufacturers to cut production abroad

Supply chain risks in China and globally send offshoring into reverse

Daikin Industries will ensure it can produce some key parts in Japan in case it loses access to Chinese suppliers. (Photo by Tatsuro Miyazumi)
YOHEI MATSUO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- About one in 10 Japanese companies plan to scale back production overseas over the next five years, a government survey shows, amid a growing focus on supply chain risks and readiness for a global economic slowdown.

Roughly 11% of companies in the Cabinet Office's annual survey for fiscal 2022 expect to reduce their share of production handled outside Japan, the highest reading since the survey began in fiscal 1987 and a jump of 7 percentage points from a decade earlier. The percentage looking to expand has dropped off drastically over that period, falling 23 points to 37%.

