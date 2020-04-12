ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business trends

Second homes in Japan's summer resort become hub for telework

Popular areas of Karuizawa and Nasu see influx of long-term stayers

NAOYUKI KOZUKI and YUTA FUKUSHIMA, Nikkei staff writers
Holiday homes in the popular Nasu region, like this one managed by Towa Nasu Resort, have seen a rush of owners escaping the Greater Tokyo area, which is now in a state of emergency.

UTSUNOMIYA/SHIZUOKA, Japan -- Every year around May, waterworks companies in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa start receiving calls from homeowners to come reopen their taps. They are turned off for the winter, because without doing so, the biting cold temperature freezes the water inside, resulting in burst pipes.

This year, plumbers are busy answering calls a month earlier than usual, as a large number of second-home owners move their bases from the Greater Tokyo area to Karuizawa to avoid the novel coronavirus, which has brought the capital to a stand still.

Japan's most famous holiday home hub typically sees homeowners flow in from the Golden Week holidays next month. This year, already 20% to 30% of homes are occupied, says a representative of a home management company.

Demand for brooms, mops and household goods have kept the local home center buzzing from March.

A similar trend has been seen in other popular holiday-home areas, such as Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture and Ito in Shizuoka Prefecture -- the equivalent to the Hamptons in New York.

In Nasu, famous for mountain climbing, farms, zoos and galleries, Towa Nasu Resort, a company that manages 550 holiday homes, has received 230 calls in the past five weeks from homeowners wanting to move in, a 13% increase from the year before.

"Some are coming to avoid the coronavirus. Some are newly buying the homes as a place for teleworking," said Goshi Yazawa, the company's managing director.

The company has added catering services to its list of businesses, on top of its amusement park and restaurant operations. "With everybody thinking of BCP (business continuity planning), the demand for second homes in rural areas is destined to go up," said Yazawa. "It will help revitalize areas across Japan."

In Ito, famous for its onsen hot springs, guests started to grow in March. The hills surrounding Mount Omuro, the inverted rice-bowl shaped mountain, usually sees an influx of visitors from Golden Week through the summer, but this year the flow has clearly begun, local tourism industry sources say.

Holiday homes in the Amagi Kogen area, famous for its 360-degree views, are already in use, despite still chilly temperatures.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close