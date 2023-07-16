Shout it out loud: Soundproof apartments catch on in Japan

TOKYO -- In Japan, the social penalties for upsetting the neighbors can be harsh. But there are some people who sing, play music or yell at the top of their lungs day or night without worrying about the people next door or on the floor below.

Why? Because their units are soundproof. These days, demand for sonically insulated rooms is no longer limited to musicians and other noisy professionals. Ordinary folks who don't want to tiptoe around are also snapping up such dwellings as the COVID-19 pandemic encourages people to spend more time at home.