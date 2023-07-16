ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Shout it out loud: Soundproof apartments catch on in Japan

Nearly 3,000 people on waiting list as COVID changes lifestyles

A 32-year-old man who livestreams his video games moved to a soundproof apartment because of complaints from his next door neighbor where he used to live. (Photo by Hideki Yoshikawa)
YOHEI KAWAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- In Japan, the social penalties for upsetting the neighbors can be harsh. But there are some people who sing, play music or yell at the top of their lungs day or night without worrying about the people next door or on the floor below.

Why? Because their units are soundproof. These days, demand for sonically insulated rooms is no longer limited to musicians and other noisy professionals. Ordinary folks who don't want to tiptoe around are also snapping up such dwellings as the COVID-19 pandemic encourages people to spend more time at home.

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more