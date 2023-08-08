ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Signs point to surge in bankruptcies for Japan's small businesses

COVID-era loans due just as labor crunch and inflation take bite out of profits

Some small operations such as restaurants have seen a resurge in business, but higher input prices have made it harder to earn profits to pay back loans.   © Reuters
SORA KITAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- After being propped up by cheap COVID-era financing, an increasing number of small businesses in Japan are heading toward insolvency stemming from those loans, as inflation and higher labor costs squeeze finances.

During the quarter ended June, small to midsized businesses turned to credit guarantee associations in 9,720 cases to shoulder loan payments on their behalf, up 70% from a year prior, according to the Japan Federation of Credit Guarantee Corporations. In June alone, cases spiked by more than 80% from a year earlier.

