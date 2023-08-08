Signs point to surge in bankruptcies for Japan's small businesses

TOKYO -- After being propped up by cheap COVID-era financing, an increasing number of small businesses in Japan are heading toward insolvency stemming from those loans, as inflation and higher labor costs squeeze finances.

During the quarter ended June, small to midsized businesses turned to credit guarantee associations in 9,720 cases to shoulder loan payments on their behalf, up 70% from a year prior, according to the Japan Federation of Credit Guarantee Corporations. In June alone, cases spiked by more than 80% from a year earlier.