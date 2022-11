TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Friday said it has lost all the cumulative investment gains it had made through its Vision Fund business as global rate rises and a weakening economic outlook hammered the valuations of portfolio companies.

The Vision Funds' unrealized gains since the start of investment in 2017 fell to negative $1.46 billion in the July-September period, down from positive $8.49 billion three months ago, according to its quarterly earnings presentation on Friday.