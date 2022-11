TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Friday reported a net profit of 3.033 trillion yen ($21 billion) for the July-September quarter, marking the first net profit in three quarters as it logged massive gains related to sales of its shares in Alibaba Group Holding, the Chinese tech giant.

According to its financial statements, the Japanese investment group logged a 4.74 trillion yen gain relating to the settlement of prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba shares in the quarter.