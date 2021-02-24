South Korea's young tech workers clamor for better pay

SEOUL -- South Korea's largest internet company, Naver, will host an unusual session on Thursday: Founder and Global Investment Officer Lee Hae-jin and CEO Han Seong-sook will attend an in-person meeting to respond to angry employees seeking answers to questions about their pay.

"We are open to talk with employees on all the issues, including bonuses," said Kwak Dae-hyun, a senior manager at Naver. "The direction will be decided after the meeting."

The meeting comes after Naver's labor union sent an email to employees and executives demanding an explanation of how bonus levels are determined. Naver had decided to cap bonuses at last year's level, even though the company's revenue jumped 21.8% to 5.3 trillion won ($4.8 billion) last year and its operating profit rose 5.2% to 1.2 trillion won.

In South Korea, matters of remuneration are normally decided by management and involve little communication with employees, with raises and bonuses generally linked to seniority rather than performance.

But while South Korea's young employees have long grumbled about this system, they are now starting to make their voices heard.

A turning point came last month when an entry-level worker at SK Hynix sent an email to the chipmaker's CEO, Lee Seok-hee, demanding the company reveal its criteria for setting annual bonuses.

"I admit that there is a gap between us and Samsung Electronics, but why are we paid less than our rivals?" the worker asked.

The letter fueled anger among the company's employees, who were slated to receive an annual bonus equivalent to 20% of their salary -- less than half of Samsung's bonus. The average SK Hynix employee earned 70 million won ($63,000) in pre-bonus wages last year, according to the company's quarterly report.

After the company's labor union took up the issue, management agreed to a new system that links bonuses directly to operating profits. SK Hynix also decided to give each employee company shares worth the equivalent of 200% of their monthly base salary, as well as a one-time payment of 3 million won.

SK Hynix has said it will link bonuses directly to operating profits after employee anger over the previous system. © AFP/Jiji

CEO Lee struck an apologetic tone after the agreement.

"I am sorry that I could not communicate with employees fully," he said. "The management will focus on fairness and transparency, as trust is the most important thing between the company and employees."

The victory by SK Hynix's employees was a rare win for South Korea's tech workers, whose unions generally do not have the same clout as, for example, those for autoworkers. Experts say much of the credit goes to millennial employees -- those born in the 1990s -- demanding more transparency.

"People in this young generation have grown used to a very transparent society where everything can be seen and understood, so they are uncomfortable with unclear evaluations and regulations on bonus payments in a company," said Lim Hong-tek, a human resources expert and the author of a 2018 book titled "Here Comes a Young Generation Born in the 1990s."

"Management needs to set up a clear and transparent system and regulations, and take actions to enforce them. That is the basis and essence of building trust."

While younger workers are more vocal in their demands, they also have another factor in their favor: competition for their skills. While the country's unemployment rate hit a 24-year high, demand for skilled tech workers remains strong. Samsung and SK Hynix, in particular, are rushing to hire experienced semiconductor engineers to keep up with rising demand for chips and their own growing investments in the sector.

"It is not easy for a company to change its rules even if employees complain about them," said a manager in the tech industry, speaking on condition of anonymity. "But SK Hynix agreed because no job-seekers would want to join the company if such a pay gap persisted."

Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company by market cap, has been relatively immune to the recent protests, as the company offers generous bonuses linked to the financial performance of each unit. Last month, Samsung paid employees in its mobile and TV departments bonuses equivalent to 50% of annual salary, while those in the semiconductor business got a 47% bonus.

On average, Samsung Electronics employees earned 72 million won last year, according to its quarterly report. Samsung employs 109,000 people in South Korea.

But that does not mean everybody is happy with the conglomerate. Employees at Samsung affiliates say there is a massive gap between what they earn and what Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of the group, pays.

"No Samsung affiliate pays bonuses as large as what Samsung Electronics does. The complaints come out every year, but I've never heard of any company listening to these voices," said a manager at a Samsung affiliate who asked not to be named.

Samsung Electronics said that it is up to each of its 59 domestic affiliates -- which include Samsung Biologics, Samsung C&T and Samsung SDI -- to set its own bonus rules and that it has no say in the matter. Samsung also said there is no internal body for discussing such issues in the company.

While Naver and others prepare to face unhappy employees, however, one industry has already learned the importance of being generous. The country's video game developers were quick to reward employees after profits rose amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nexon, the leading game developer, raised annual salaries for all employees by 8 million won this year, on top of paying bonuses.

Netmarble followed suit, raising salaries by the same level in order not to lose valuable talent to its rival. NCSoft, meanwhile, paid 2 million won as a special bonus to each employee in December.

It is not a perfect comparison with tech conglomerates like Samsung and SK Hynix -- game companies have smaller workforces, for one, meaning it is less of a cost in absolute terms to offer bigger bonuses. Nexon has around 2,000 employees, while Netmarble has 790. NCSoft has the biggest workforce, with 4,100 workers.

But there is a broader lesson behind the trend. Analysts say game companies have been forced to raise wages quickly in order to keep key talent from defecting to rivals.

"Game companies struggle to hire talent. There are many job vacancies, and job-switching is very common," said Lee Seung-hoon, an analyst at IBK Securities. "The companies believe that raising wages is better than losing talent."