South Korean companies balk at WHO’s video game disease ruling

SEOUL -- South Korea's video game industry has come out swinging against a decision by the World Health Organization to classify "gaming disorder" as a medical disease.

Game companies are worried the classification will not only affect their revenue streams but also threaten the government's generous support for the industry, which includes financial backing for startups and exemption from military service for some game developers.

The government, meanwhile, is keen to address what it sees as problematic behavior, including compulsive spending on in-game purchases.

On Wednesday, a committee representing 90 industry associations held a press conference at the National Assembly saying it would mobilize all of its resources to oppose the adoption of the new classification.

"If the government pushes for adopting the code, we will consider taking legal action. We have already consulted with our lawyers," said committee chair Wi Jong-hyun, a professor of strategic management at Chung-Ang University. The committee represents, among others, the Korea Association of Game Industry, which counts some of the country's biggest game companies as members.

The Geneva-based WHO voted last week to officially add gaming disorder to the 11th revision to its International Classification of Diseases and will recommend member countries to reflect the change in their own codes. The organization defines gaming disorder, in part, as "a pattern of gaming behavior ... characterized by impaired control over gaming [and] increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities."

The South Korean health ministry has said it plans to include the change when it updates its list of diseases in 2025, with application in the medical field possible from the following year.

The move is sparking fierce debate in South Korea, not least because video games are one of the country's most valuable exports. They accounted for 62.1% of the $3.4 billion in content exports for the first six months of last year, according to the state-run Korea Creative Content Agency.

Nexon, famous for its "MapleStory" role-playing game, has already said it has no plan to reflect the WHO's addiction concerns in its future game development. "It is too early to discuss this because it is even not clear yet whether the disease code will be adopted," a spokesman said.

In addition to Nexon, which is listed in Tokyo, South Korea's major game companies include Netmarble and Seoul-listed NCSoft, maker of the long-running "Lineage" series, which has been around for more than two decades.

The South Korean gaming industry is growing fast. Combined revenue of listed game companies doubled to 3.2 trillion won in the first half of 2018 from a year ago, according to KCCA, thanks largely to the listing of Netmarble in the second half of 2017. Even excluding that factor, the industry expanded 43.2% during the same period, the agency said.

Analysts, however, say the WHO classification will overshadow game companies' robust performance, at least in the short term.

"It will work negatively on short-term investment sentiment as there is the possibility for stronger regulations and later the [launch of] an addiction tax," said Hwang Seung-tek, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

South Korea, like other countries, is no stranger to problematic gaming. College student Lee recently spent hundreds of dollars buying in-game items and has stopped attending classes to spend more time playing role-playing games.

This was not the first time he spent big money on video games. When he was a teenager, his mother spent thousands of dollars on his hobby. She recently consulted with the National Information Society Agency, South Korea's body for information technology development, about his behavior.

"I have no idea what I can do for him," she told the agency.

Choi Du-jin, a director at NISA, said video game players are attracted by the instant gratification that games offer. "Gaming provides a feeling of catharsis because it satisfies players' desires more quickly than reality does. Buying in-game items provides that catharsis even more swiftly."

He described one example of how video games can exploit this desire for instant gratification: Many games feature so-called loot boxes containing a randomized selection of virtual items. Players can spend money to access more boxes in hopes of getting better items. Choi said such systems create social problems by promoting irresponsible spending on games.

Critics, however, say regulations to rein in this and other behaviors would stifle the industry.

"Classifying gaming as a disease may cause many problems in terms of freedom of individuals and corporations," said Lim Sang-hyuk, a lawyer at Shin & Kim, in a forum hosted by the Korea Association of Game Industry.

Others see it as a case of mistaken priorities.

Wi, the industry committee chair, said he could not understand why the WHO and the South Korean government were targeting gaming when, in his view, smartphone addiction is a more serious issue.

"How many times do you check your text messages and chatting apps? [Using] a smartphone is 10 times more addictive than gaming," he said at the press conference.

The WHO's move has also created tension between South Korean ministries.

Since gaming is a major player in the country's culture business, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is opposing the WHO's movement, raising disputes with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which follows the agency's guidelines.

The Office of the Prime Minister hosted a meeting on Tuesday that included vice ministers from the culture and health ministries. They agreed to set up a committee for government officials and experts from the private sector to discuss the matter together.

"The government plans to discuss reasonable ways to spread a healthy gaming culture while minimizing the worries of gaming industry," the government said in a statement. "Along with this we will support the development of game industry, the key part of the content industry."