TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leading tech companies suffered the biggest drop in revenue in at least a decade last month, according to Nikkei data, signaling a looming downturn in demand for chips and other electronics that could have a far-reaching effect across the globe.

Nineteen Taiwanese tech manufacturers that supply such top players as Apple, Microsoft and others generated a combined 1.07 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($35.3 billion) in March, down 18.5% on the year and the largest drop since 2013.