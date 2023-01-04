ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Takeovers involving Japanese companies hit record high in 2022

Sony's Bungie purchase and Olympus' science business carve-out among big deals

Japanese companies were involved in a record number of M&As last year, despite a global decline in the deals. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
SHIZUKA TANABE, TOKIO MURAKAMI and KENTARO TSUTSUMI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The number of mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese companies reached a record high of 4,304 in 2022, contrasting with a global decline in such deals due to conflict in Europe and rising interest rates.

The findings came from Japanese M&A consulting firm Recof, which summarized the status of acquisitions in which Japanese companies participated as either buyer or seller, including investments. The total surpassed the 4,280 cases seen in 2021, which was itself the highest number since the company began tracking data in 1985.

