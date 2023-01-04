Takeovers involving Japanese companies hit record high in 2022

TOKYO -- The number of mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese companies reached a record high of 4,304 in 2022, contrasting with a global decline in such deals due to conflict in Europe and rising interest rates.

The findings came from Japanese M&A consulting firm Recof, which summarized the status of acquisitions in which Japanese companies participated as either buyer or seller, including investments. The total surpassed the 4,280 cases seen in 2021, which was itself the highest number since the company began tracking data in 1985.