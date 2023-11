BANGKOK -- Thailand has been swept up in the K-pop wave that has taken the world by storm, translating into large numbers of youth aspiring to musical stardom in the genre, led by the success of Thai-born celebs who have already made it.

This phenomenon, as well as the popularity of other South Korean cultural exports like TV dramas and fashion, has not gone unnoticed by the government, which is now making efforts to promote the country's own entertainment industry.