The 2010s in numbers: How Asia's decade measures up

TOKYO -- Asia has become bigger, richer and more connected since 2010, a reflection of the eastward shift in the world's economic center of gravity. Below are some of the most notable trends of the decade.

Growing older

Asia at the beginning of the decade accounted for roughly 60% of the world's total population. Today that proportion is roughly the same but the makeup has changed in some important ways.

From Japan to China to Thailand, countries across the region are grappling with the challenges -- and opportunities -- of rapidly aging societies. At the same time, active seniors are helping change assumptions about work and retirement.

At the same time, the rise of Gen Z -- those born from the late 1990s to the mid 2000s -- is transforming the way the world shops, works and even lives.

Economies on overdrive

After the financial crisis of the prior decade, Asian economies emerged as the world's growth engine. While advanced economies struggled with growth in the low single digits for much of the 2010s, China started out with a sizzling 10.6% growth and was still clocking a respectable 5%-plus by the decade's end. It was a similar picture in India, Asia's third-largest economy.

The exception to the growth story was Japan, which continued struggling with low growth and stagnant wages. Despite the promises of Abenomics, the Bank of Japan has found its goal of 2% inflation persistently out of reach.

Asian connections

An estimated 30 million smartphones were sold in China in 2010. Now it is the biggest market for the devices in the world, helping drive global shipments to an estimated 1.4 billion units this year. The number of internet users in Indonesia, meanwhile, has more than quadrupled, while in India the figure is up nearly fivefold.

Widespread adoption of the internet, and mobile connections in particular, fueled the meteoric rise of e-commerce companies like Alibaba, ride hailers Gojek and Grab, and a slew of apps including Line, WeChat and Paytm. Their battle for digital dominance has shaped economies in ways that were unimaginable at the start of the decade.

$13 billion How much Alibaba says it racked up in sales in the first hour of its Singles Day 2019 shopping event

The coming age of 5G is expected to kick off a new era of applications ranging from autonomous driving to remote surgery to artificial intelligence -- and a fierce fight among tech suppliers.

No longer so rare

Startups have taken root in Asia -- particularly Southeast Asia -- in a big way over the past 10 years. From just one unicorn in 2010, the region now boasts 143 startups valued at $1 billion or more, according to CB Insights. These include the dueling decacorn duo of Grab and Gojek.

Funding has ballooned, largely thanks to free-spending SoftBank and its $100 billion Vision Fund. Now, some startups are so big they have become investors themselves.

$16 billion Valuation of Indian fintech player Paytm after a November 2019 funding round

The decade ahead is expected to test the growth-at-all-costs approach that has birthed these mighty beasts.

A wealth of shares

Alibaba shattered IPO records with its $25 billion listing in New York in 2014, and raised over $11 billion in Hong Kong five years later. Appetite for Asian tech stocks has helped the region's stock markets hit new heights over the decade -- and occasionally bred turmoil, such as China's long-reverberating share price tumble in the summer of 2015.

The decade also saw a newcomer to Asia's bourses: Shanghai's STAR Market for technology stocks, China's answer to Nasdaq. After an explosive start, the share prices on the market broadly stalled, though STAR's long-term fortunes remain to be seen.