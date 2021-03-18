Toshiba activist investor Effissimo wins battle over management

TOKYO -- A majority of Toshiba's shareholders voted on Thursday for an independent investigation into alleged voting irregularities at the company's annual general meeting, in a victory for activist investors over the Japanese group's management.

Effissimo, which holds 9.9% of Toshiba shares, called for the investigation to look into whether management exerted influence on shareholders during last July's meeting to vote in favor of reappointing CEO and President Nobuaki Kurumatani, or to abstain from voting.

The vote, held at an extraordinary general meeting, means that three lawyers will investigate last year's meeting. They will also look into why 1,139 votes received a day before the AGM were improperly voided.

A second proposal by Farallon Capital Management, a 5% shareholder, was defeated. Farallon needed a supermajority of shareholders to amend the company's articles of incorporation to require shareholder approval of Toshiba's investment strategy.

Foreign investors such as Singapore-based Effissimo and Farallon, founded in California by activist hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, have amassed shares at cash-rich Japanese national champions like Toshiba in the past decade. An accounting scandal in 2015 led to corporate structure reform and an issuance of new shares by Toshiba, ushering in overseas investors who now represent 62% of shareholders.

The meeting was a test for Japan's corporate governance code, which was revised in 2018 to emphasize sustainable growth and investor value. The proposals also had implications for foreign investors, who have grown in number but not in influence at Japan's cosseted national champions.

Effissimo's proposal won backing from other major foreign investors, including the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, and the largest U.S. public pension fund, the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

At the meeting, Toshiba management portrayed the proposed investigation as redundant, pointing to an audit committee's findings that vote administrator Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Japan Post were responsible for delayed and uncounted votes.

Convening an extraordinary general meeting is a rare move for Japanese companies. Acquiescing to shareholder demands for a special gathering was preferable to a court-ordered EGM, corporate lawyers told Nikkei, although it opened the door for a referendum on Toshiba's corporate structure.

Shares in Toshiba were up 2.27% in morning trade in Tokyo on Thursday.