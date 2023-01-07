Toyota, SK Hynix, others lift foreign investment in Dalian to 4-year high

DALIAN, China -- Once a hub for processing imports, the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian is drawing renewed attention and spending from foreign companies eyeing it as a production center.

In 2022, utilized foreign direct investment reached its highest point in the last four years for which comparable data is available, with a January-November total of $1.8 billion, according to local statistics. The full-year total for 2021 came to $1.67 billion, itself an improvement from the $650 million or so logged in 2019 and 2020.