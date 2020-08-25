ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business trends

Asian shoppers turn to online sellers abroad amid pandemic

Japan's department stores struggle for direction in age of COVID

Japan women hold 8% of manager jobs, far from 2020 goal of 30%

Delivery robot trials set to start in Tokyo next month

Business trends

VIP quarantine: Vietnam luxury hotels double as isolation quarters

Services maintained for incoming foreigners who must stay in room 14 days

Over 200 hotels, including FLC Grand Hotel Halong, have turned a total of 18,000 rooms into self-isolation spaces across Vietnam. (Photo from hotel operator's Facebook account)
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- With the coronavirus pandemic abruptly wiping out international guest bookings, luxury hotels in Vietnam increasingly provide lodging for foreigners under quarantine as a way to survive the crisis.

Hotels find conversion into isolation facilities an attractive alternative because it guarantees that rooms will be occupied for 14 to 15 days. They can charge higher-than-usual rates for stays that include three meals a day.

FLC Grand Hotel Halong, a five-star facility on the famous island-dotted Halong Bay east of Hanoi, accommodated around 500 Japanese visitors in May and June. The bill for a 14-night stay at the hotel run by real estate giant FLC came to roughly 44 million dong ($1,900), one such customer said.

Guests receive roughly the same services as before the pandemic. Laundry of up to 12 items is offered every two days, while rooms are cleaned every other day by staff donning personal protection equipment. Bottled water is supplied every two days as well.

Guests are required to stay in their rooms at all times during quarantine, but "I didn't feel as stressed as I had thought I would, and got a lot of work done," one customer said.

The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, site of last year's U.S.-North Korea summit, now devotes about 90 of its rooms for those who need to isolate themselves. (Photo by Tomoya Onishi)

Even Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, the storied landmark that opened in 1901, has set aside about 90 of its rooms since June for those who need to isolate themselves. Room rates at the venue of the 2019 U.S.-North Korea summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un normally start around 6.5 million dong a night.

All travelers entering Vietnam face a 14-day quarantine. Vietnamese nationals generally go to dedicated facilities run by local governments, while foreign citizens mostly are hosted at hotels.

Over 200 hotels have turned a total of 18,000 rooms into self-isolation spaces across Vietnam, local media report. They have accommodated business travelers from Japan, South Korea and elsewhere, and the hotels eventually expect to welcome more family members of these individuals.

"Securing our ordinary target customers -- international travelers -- is impossible at this time," said a manager of one such site. "Repurposing into quarantine hotels makes the most sense as it offers high margins."

Vietnam's roughly 14,000 international arrivals in July represent a 98.9% drop from a year earlier, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Occupancy rates at foreign-owned five-star hotels in major cities have plummeted to between 5% and 10%. Yet they continue operating because temporary closures would make securing customers difficult when they reopen. Maintenance complications also discourage luxury hotels from simply shutting down for a while.

After a streak of no domestic coronavirus transmissions for about 100 days, Vietnam was hit by a resurgence in late July when an outbreak emerged in the coastal tourism hub of Danang and spread across the country. Domestic air travel has plummeted once again, with many companies discouraging long-distance business trips.

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close