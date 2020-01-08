China's TCL chooses US as first market for budget 5G phone

LAS VEGAS -- TCL, the Chinese electronics company best known for its TVs, is entering the U.S. market with a 5G smartphone priced under $500. Perhaps more surprising than the budget price is the release schedule: while the device will be available in North America later this year, consumers in China will have to wait.

TCL revealed some details of the three upcoming smartphones -- the TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10L, and TCL 10 5G -- at a press conference ahead of the official start of CES 2020 on Monday. All three devices will be launched in the U.S. and Canada by the second quarter of this year.

"In true TCL style, all these products will be available below $500," said Stefan Streit, general manager of global marketing for TCL Mobile.

The timing of the new phones' release in Asia is yet to be announced.

Headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, TCL chose North America as the first market to launch its new smartphone lineup in part because of intensifying competition in China.

TCL plans to release three smartphones in the U.S. and Canada this year. The timing of their release in Asia has not been determined. (Photo by Yifan Yu)

"China is probably the most competitive phone market in the world," said Harry Wu, general manager of TCL's overseas business. "In the past, TCL might have been late to the game and has lost some time to play catch up in China, but we believe our phones are still very competitive in the overseas market."

TCL's 5G handset will be powered by Qualcomm's recently announced 5G chipset. Despite the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the blacklisting of Huawei in the past year that forced the Chinese tech giant to make smartphones without American chips, TCL does not expect the geopolitical environment to impact its own product launch or entry into the U.S. market, according to Wu.

"North America and Europe will be the priority markets for our mobile business and the new phone will be available in the two markets before Asia," Wu told the Nikkei Asian Review.

TCL is neither the first nor the last Chinese phone maker to prioritize the U.S. and other overseas markets over their home country, as the world's largest smartphone market is dominated by giants like Huawei, leaving fewer opportunities for smaller players.

OnePlus, which is scheduled to unveil a new concept phone on Jan.7 at CES, sells over 70% of its products overseas, with China only making up about 30% of its market, the company's CEO said at a press event in China last year.

The Shenzhen-headquartered company made it into the top five for high-end smartphone makers in the U.S. market by 2018, according to research analyst firm IDC.

TCL unveiled a foldable phone but has not given a timeline for release. (Photo by Yifan Yu)

Meanwhile, Huawei has been quiet about new product launches in the U.S. during the past year. The company only has one booth for smart home devices at this year's CES and is holding no press events at the show.

Since being put on a trade blacklist by Washington, Huawei has re-sharpened its focus on the domestic market. Its market share in China grew 66% year on year in the third quarter of 2019, putting significant pressure on smaller Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and others, according to market analyst firm Canalys.

At the CES event on Monday, TCL also showcased a working prototype of its first foldable phone, though the company did not specify a timeline for launch.

The TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G will be officially launched at a press event in Barcelona on Feb. 22, as part of the Mobile World Congress, according to the company.