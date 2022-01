Mobileye and Zeekr say their new car will have level 4 autonomy, meaning that it will have a steering wheel and require a licensed driver but will be able to drive itself in many situations. © Reuters

Intel Corp's autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, said on Tuesday it plans to work with Geely Holding-backed Zeekr to launch in China what the companies claim will be the world's first mostly self-driving car in 2024.