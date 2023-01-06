ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
CES 2023

CES 2023 kicks off amid industrywide slump

Las Vegas event boasts of tech's ability to tackle global challenges

This year's CES marks the first event with a theme, dubbed "Human Security for All." (Photo by Natsumi Kawasaki)
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

LAS VEGAS -- CES 2023 opened to the public on Thursday with throngs of people browsing new technology ranging from self-driving farm equipment to the latest electric vehicle concept cars against the backdrop of a slumping tech sector.

The world's largest consumer technology trade show returned largely to normal after three years, during which the COVID-19 crisis had robbed the event of much of its energy. But while attendance is below pre-pandemic levels and despite a rare drizzle falling on the Las Vegas Strip, the buzz is back.

