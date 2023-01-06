CES 2023 kicks off amid industrywide slump

LAS VEGAS -- CES 2023 opened to the public on Thursday with throngs of people browsing new technology ranging from self-driving farm equipment to the latest electric vehicle concept cars against the backdrop of a slumping tech sector.

The world's largest consumer technology trade show returned largely to normal after three years, during which the COVID-19 crisis had robbed the event of much of its energy. But while attendance is below pre-pandemic levels and despite a rare drizzle falling on the Las Vegas Strip, the buzz is back.