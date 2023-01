LAS VEGAS -- China's TCL revealed a range of new TVs utilizing quantum dot (QD) technology ahead of CES 2023, which kicked off on Thursday, putting the electronics company in competition with other big names such as Sony Group and Samsung Electronics.

QD is based on organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology and is considered more advanced than liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The semiconductor particles luminate close to natural colors, offering enhanced brightness and color.