Getting a feel for Sony-Honda's Afeela EV at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS -- Electric and self-driving vehicles are one of the hottest offerings at this years CES 2023 consumer tech show, and on Friday I was able to get an up-close look at the evolution of cars from a means of transportation to something more like a living room on wheels.

Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between the two Japanese corporate giants, had just unveiled its very first EV, the Afeela, two days before. Deliveries of the finished product are not scheduled to begin until 2026, but the prototype at the venue gave a feel for just how different tomorrow's driving experience promises to be.