Samsung to offer connectivity tech to partner companies

SEOUL/LAS VEGAS, U.S. -- Samsung Electronics will make its SmartThings technology, which manages household appliances from smartphones and other devices, available to more than 300 outside companies, the South Korean electronics maker said Wednesday at CES, the world's largest technology show.

By making the technology available to outside companies, SmartThings will enable people to operate a range of household appliances such as air conditioners, lights and door locks with an app, even if the devices are made by other manufacturers. Samsung says it will expand the technology's features, targeting 3,000 products offered by more than 300 companies.