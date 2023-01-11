Ukrainian startups make pitches at CES, eyeing postwar demand

LAS VEGAS -- Two notable features of this year's CES, a big consumer electronics show held annually in Las Vegas, were the absence of Russian exhibitors and the Ukrainian startups looking for a recovery in business from the ravages of its war with Russia.

OptySun filters, Ukrainian startup that makes water purification equipment, was a first-time participant to CES. The company is based in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, which became a fierce battleground in the conflict with Russia. One of OptySun's products is mobile water-purifier that kills bacteria using ultraviolet rays.