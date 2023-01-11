ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
CES 2023

Ukrainian startups make pitches at CES, eyeing postwar demand

Companies seek to cash in on demand to repair war-damaged infrastructure

Twelve Ukrainian companies participated in the most recent CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ryotaro Sato)
RYOTARO SATO, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

LAS VEGAS -- Two notable features of this year's CES, a big consumer electronics show held annually in Las Vegas, were the absence of Russian exhibitors and the Ukrainian startups looking for a recovery in business from the ravages of its war with Russia.

OptySun filters, Ukrainian startup that makes water purification equipment, was a first-time participant to CES. The company is based in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, which became a fierce battleground in the conflict with Russia. One of OptySun's products is mobile water-purifier that kills bacteria using ultraviolet rays.

