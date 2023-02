HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding's sales grew 2% to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) in the September to December period, the Chinese e-commerce company reported Thursday, beating an average forecast of 245.18 billion yuan by 23 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The Hangzhou-based company's net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 46.82 billion yuan in its fiscal third quarter, up from 27.69 billion yuan in the same period a year ago.