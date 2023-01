GUANGZHOU/TOKYO/BANGKOK -- Alibaba Group Holding and Huawei Technologies are among the Chinese tech companies rushing to build data centers in Southeast Asia to capture a red-hot market for cloud computing.

In November, Huawei marked the completion of a data center in Indonesia that drew roughly 30 local clients by the end of the year. The group will be able to further deliver digital innovation in Indonesia through the project, Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen said.