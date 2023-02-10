ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu join the ChatGPT rush

China authorities say be wary of hype as companies chase AI opportunities

One of the fiercest battlegrounds in the U.S.-China tech rivalry is over AI-related technology. (Source photo by AP) 
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's biggest tech companies are rushing to develop their own versions of ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot that has set the U.S. tech world buzzing, despite questions over the capabilities and commercial prospects of the technology.

Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Baidu, NetEase and JD.com all unveiled plans this week to test and launch their own ChatGPT-like services in the near future, eager to show the results of their AI research efforts are just as ready for prime time as those of their U.S. counterparts.

