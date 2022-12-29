Alibaba can advance in 2023, says CEO, after China's COVID U-turn

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding can "advance" in 2023, Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang told staff Thursday, suggesting the Chinese company hopes to move on from a period of turmoil caused by Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector.

"The key word for the new year prospects I wrote down earlier this year is 'firm and stable'... as we begin 2023, I hope the key word for the new year will be 'advance,'" Zhang said in an internal letter to employees that also referenced China's abrupt U-turn on its zero-COVID strategy.