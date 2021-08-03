ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

Alibaba earnings drop on increased investment in new businesses

Chinese online retail leader expands stock buyback plan by 50%

Alibaba's quarterly revenues fell slightly short of analyst estimates.   © Reuters
NIKKI SUN, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Net profits for Alibaba Group Holding declined 8% last quarter as the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate stepped up investments in new businesses to fend off rivals.

During the April-June quarter, Alibaba reported revenues of 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion), up 34% from the same period last year. This slightly missed the average market estimate of 209 billion yuan, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.

"We are investing our excess profits and additional capital to support our merchants and invest in strategic areas to better serve customers and penetrate into new addressable markets," said Group Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu in a statement.

The company posted net income by U.S. accounting standards of 42.84 billion yuan while its operating margin narrowed from 23% to 15%.

Wu, though, said that Alibaba would expand its share buyback program from $10 billion to $15 billion "because we are confident of our long-term growth prospects." She said the company had already repurchased $3.7 billion in U.S. share receipts since April.

Alibaba posted a net loss of 5.5 billion yuan a quarter earlier under the impact of a record 18 billion yuan fine from Chinese regulators for anticompetitive practices.

Alibaba shares have been sliding in recent weeks as Beijing has expanded a regulatory crackdown into private tutoring, food delivery and other sectors.

"We are in the process of studying the regulatory requirements, evaluating the potential impact on our relevant businesses," Daniel Zhang, Alibaba's chairman and chief executive, told analysts on Tuesday.

"We will respond positively with actions," he said. "We believe all these new regulations aim to foster the healthy development of the internet industry over the long run. We continue to stay optimistic about the long-term potential of the Chinese economy and the long-term growth prospects of Alibaba."

