SHANGHAI -- Alibaba Group Holding has sold off its remaining stake in Indian digital payment platform Paytm, a move that hints at a shakeup of the Chinese tech giant's investment strategy in India.

An Alibaba unit in Singapore offloaded 21.43 million shares in Paytm's operator One97 Communications, India's National Stock Exchange reports. The transaction is worth 13.7 billion rupees ($166 million) as each share was priced at 642.74 rupees.