Latest On China tech

China tech

Alibaba makes strong comeback as China e-commerce rebounds

Conglomerate claims 'full recovery' from coronavirus for core domestic business

Alibaba Group Holding's headquarters in Hangzhou, China.   © Reuters
COCO LIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding has beaten analysts' projections for both quarterly revenue and profit thanks to a rebound in its e-commerce business as well as a sales boost from its fast-growing cloud computing operations.

Alibaba reported revenue of 153.6 billion yuan ($21.7 billion) for the April-June quarter, according to its filing on Thursday. The figure represented a 34% increase from a year earlier and surpassed the market consensus of 147.77 billion yuan as polled by Refinitiv.

Net profit reached 47.59 billion yuan, ahead of estimates of 36.04 billion yuan recorded by Refinitiv, fueled by recovering valuations on company investments.

"Our domestic core commerce business has fully recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels across the board," said Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu in a statement accompanying the earnings result.

The better-than-expected financial performance will likely help reassure the market at a time that Alibaba, alongside rival Tencent Holdings and Chinese entertainment upstart ByteDance, has been caught up in rising geopolitical tensions. In June, India blocked Alibaba's UC Browser as well as 58 other Chinese apps on national security grounds.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump urged American companies to cut off ties with Chinese cloud service providers including Alibaba, citing cybersecurity concerns. Last Saturday, asked if he was considering a ban on Alibaba following his move against ByteDance's TikTok, he said, "We are looking at other things, yes."

Alibaba's Hong Kong listed shares closed down 0.2% at HK$255 on Thursday before the earnings release. Shares of Alibaba were trading up 0.5% at $260.59 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's strong revenue flows were largely driven by its consumer e-commerce sales, which generated 133.3 billion yuan, or 87% of total revenue in the second quarter. Logistics disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had earlier dented its online sales, with revenue growing just 21% in the January-March quarter.

Revenues from cloud computing increased 59% during the April-June quarter to 12.3 billion yuan, though the segment remained loss-making.

