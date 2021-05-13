Alibaba posts first quarterly loss since IPO after antimonopoly fine

HONG KONG -- Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding swung to a net loss of 5.5 billion yuan ($836 million) in the January-to-March quarter, hit by a record 18 billion yuan fine from Beijing over anticompetitive practices.

"We recorded a loss this quarter for the first time since our history as a public company," said Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive, on a call with analysts Thursday evening.

"During the past fiscal year, we have gone through all kinds of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, fierce competition, as well as the antimonopoly investigation and a penalty decision by Chinese regulators," he said. "We believe the best way to overcome this challenge is to look forward and to invest for the long run, to create value for our customers through technology and innovation, and to solve major problems in society."

Excluding the boost from a recent acquisition, revenue for the online business empire started by Jack Ma grew at its slowest annual pace in at least five years as competition intensified with livestreaming platforms and other internet shopping newcomers.

For the three months to March 31, Alibaba's revenue rose 64% to 187.4 billion yuan, beating the consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. For the full year, Alibaba reported revenue of 717.3 billion yuan. Excluding consolidated results from supermarket chain Sun Art, which it acquired control of during the period, revenue grew 32% from a year earlier to 674.4 billion yuan.

The fine against Alibaba is the largest imposed so far in Beijing's continuing crackdown on China's powerful technology companies which had been aggressively expanding into new business areas. Authorities fear that big players like Alibaba could exploit their massive customer data pools and extensive range of interlinked services to fend off challengers.

In addition to the fine, Alibaba was ordered to rectify practices that have been critical to its past success, such as exclusive listings and data-driven price discrimination.

In an attempt to reassure investors, Alibaba earlier said the financial impact from the fine would be limited. "We are pleased that we are able to put this matter behind us," Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman, told investors last month.

On Thursday, Zhang said: "The penalty decision motivates us to reflect on the relationship between the economy and society as well as our social responsibilities and commitments. We believe the self-reflection and adjustments we've made will help us better serve our community of consumers, merchants and partners and the position us well in the future."

Ma, the group's once-outspoken founder and former chairman, has stayed out of the public eye since late last year. He reappeared at a company event at Alibaba's Hangzhou headquarters earlier this week, but did not speak publicly.

Last year, Ma ran afoul of Chinese authorities when he likened traditional banks to pawnshops and labeled the existing financial regulatory framework an "old people's club." Regulators abruptly suspended the roughly $34 billion initial public offering of Ant Group, an Alibaba spinoff of which Ma is a controlling shareholder.