Alibaba readies for largest listing this year Tuesday

HONG KONG -- After months of delay by the Hong Kong demonstrations, Chinese e-commerce king Alibaba Group Holding will debut here Tuesday in what is expected to be the biggest stock float yet this year.

The initial public offering by Alibaba seeks to raise 87.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($11.1 billion). The sum will likely be eclipsed by the IPO of state oil major Saudi Aramco later this year.

Alibaba had planned to list here this August but postponed the debut in light of the protests. The float is crucial for Hong Kong, since the China-administered territory seeks to repair its image as a global financial hub.

Eyes will focus on whether Tuesday's initial quote exceeds the offer price of HK$176. Alibaba will issue 500 million new shares.

This will be the biggest float on the Hong Kong bourse since insurer AIA Group listed nine years ago. Once on the market here, Alibaba will go head to head with fellow internet behemoth Tencent Holdings.

The listing marks a homecoming of sorts, half a decade after Alibaba joined the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. Other U.S.-listed Chinese enterprises are being closely watched for their next moves.

Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were valued at $489 billion at Friday's close. Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group owns about 26% of the outstanding shares. SoftBank got in early when the book value was low. Its interest is now worth 13.8 trillion yen ($127 billion), much of it in unrealized gains.