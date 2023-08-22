ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Alibaba returns to e-commerce roots as competition heats up

Livestreams and discounts offered on Taobao to lure young shoppers

Alibaba recently launched a new platform on Taobao that features livestreams and other content the company hopes will draw potential shoppers. (Photo by Tomoko Wakasugi)
TOMOKO WAKASUGI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Alibaba Group Holding is shifting its focus back to e-commerce in a push to revive earnings, tapping content creators and cheap prices to compete in an increasingly crowded market.

Live video streams from all over China were playing on Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce app on a recent weeknight, with one channel featuring a man grilling squid at a street stall in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing. The feeds were part of a new Taobao platform launched in July that allows creators to sell products and earn tips through livestreams and other content.

Read Next

Latest On China tech

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more