HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding's revenue was almost unchanged at 205.56 billion yuan ($30 billion) in the April-June quarter, the Chinese e-commerce company reported Thursday, as a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai slowed China's economy.

That marked the first time Alibaba has reported flat revenue growth as a listed company, but the result beat an average forecast of 203.2 billion yuan by 23 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.