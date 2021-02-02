Alibaba revenue jumps amid antimonopoly probe worries

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding said on Tuesday that its revenue in the last quarter of 2020 jumped 37%, beating analysts' estimates amid worries about the impact of an antimonopoly probe into the e-commerce conglomerate.

For the September to December period, the company said revenue totaled 221.08 billion yuan ($34.2 billion). It posted net income of 59.2 billion yuan, on a non-generally accepted accounting principles basis, an increase of 27% thanks to the strong growth of its core commerce and cloud computing businesses.

"Thanks to the rapid recovery of China's economy, Alibaba had another very healthy quarter," said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO, in the earnings statement.

Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu said the group's cloud business achieved positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization, or EBITA, and that logistics unit Cainiao Smart Logistics Network also recorded positive cash flow during the quarter.

In response to an antimonopoly probe launched by the State Administration for Market Regulation in November, Alibaba said it had established a special task force with leaders from relevant business units to conduct an internal review.

Former Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma has stayed out of the public eye since an October speech that riled authorities and only resurfaced last month in a video call with rural teachers. © Reuters

The market regulator has fined the company for failing to report a previous acquisition and pricing irregularities.

"We will continue to actively communicate with the SAMR on compliance with regulatory requirements," the company said Tuesday.

Alibaba lost nearly one-third of its market value in the weeks after founder Jack Ma's controversial speech in late October, when he likened traditional banks to pawnshops and labeled the existing financial regulatory framework as an "old people's club."

Days later, regulators abruptly suspended the initial public offering of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, which was expected to raise up to $39.6 billion in a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and would have been the world's biggest IPO.

Alibaba said Tuesday that Ant is in the process of developing a rectification plan and going through relevant regulatory procedures.

"Therefore, Ant Group's business prospects and IPO plans are subject to substantial uncertainties," it said. "Currently, we are unable to make a complete and fair assessment of the impact that these changes and uncertainties will have on Alibaba Group."

Ma has stayed out the public eye since the October speech and only resurfaced late last month in a video call with rural teachers. Ma left Alibaba's board, his last formal role at the company, in September 2019, but he remains the controlling shareholder of Ant.

While Alibaba and Ant are the first big targets of Chinese authorities' campaign to rein in the growing power of major technology companies, the regulatory tightening appears to be across the board.

Tencent Holdings also was fined for past acquisitions alongside Alibaba. At least 10 companies, including Didi Chuxing, Meituan and JD.com have removed internet deposit products to comply with updated online finance regulations.

"The biggest uncertainty for Alibaba is that we don't know what will happen in terms of regulations," said Robin Zhu, China internet analyst at AB Bernstein in Hong Kong.

Beyond the regulatory hurdles, Zhu believes Alibaba will face more challenges in its core commerce business from livestreaming companies and community group-buying operators.

Livestreaming has become a popular way for merchants to sell to consumers during the pandemic. Both ByteDance-owned Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and Kuaishou Technology, which is seeking a $5.4 billion IPO in Hong Kong, are expanding their e-commerce businesses aggressively.

Meanwhile, the rise of community group-buying, in which neighbors purchase groceries and fresh produce in bulk at discounted prices through a leader recruited via internet platforms, also has the potential to undercut Alibaba's market share in fresh produce in the country's largest cities, Zhu said.

Many market observers believe that community group-buying will be the next growth engine for internet conglomerates. Tencent and major e-commerce groups such as Meituan, Pinduoduo and JD.com, as well as ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, all have launched such services or invested in startups in that segment.