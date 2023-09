HONG KONG -- Daniel Zhang, former chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, has stepped down as the head of the Chinese tech giant's cloud division, less than nine months after taking over the unit, the company said Sunday night.

As part of Alibaba's plan to split into six main business groups, Zhang on Sunday had already been set to cede his roles of chief executive and chairman of Alibaba to Eddie Wu and Joseph Tsai, respectively. Both Wu and Tsai are founder Jack Ma's decadeslong confidantes.