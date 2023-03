HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding's plan to split into six business groups and launch separate public listings has triggered layoff fears at the Chinese e-commerce giant, sources told Nikkei Asia.

The sweeping overhaul announced Tuesday was embraced by investors who sent the company's Hong Kong-listed shares surging as much as 16% on Wednesday, before closing up 12.2% at 94.55 Hong Kong dollars ($12). The company's American depositary receipts soared 14.26% in New York overnight.