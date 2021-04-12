Alibaba shares soar in wake of record antitrust fine

HONG KONG -- Shares in Alibaba Group Holding rose sharply on Monday following a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) antimonopoly fine against the e-commerce group, as its executives vowed to rectify its problems and step up efforts to retain the merchants it does business with.

The price of Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 9% in morning trading, reflecting a belief by investors and analysts that the record fine draws a line for now under Beijing's regulatory action against one of the country's tech giants.

The stock had lost almost one-third of its value since Beijing launched a series of investigations into the company last November.

Daniel Zhang, Alibaba's chairman and CEO, told investors in a call on Monday that Alibaba will introduce new measures to lower entry barriers and business costs for merchants. China's new antimonopoly law forbids e-commerce platform operators such as Alibaba from signing exclusive sales arrangements with the sellers who use the platform.

Over the weekend China's market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), imposed a record fine on Alibaba for its practice of preventing sellers from using other platforms.

"We don't rely on exclusivity to retain our merchants," Zhang said, as such arrangements only applied to a number of brands. "Business-wise, we don't expect a material negative impact."

CFO Maggie Wu said Alibaba has reserved billions of yuan to support the cost-reduction measures and training for merchants.

The fine imposed on the company, one of the biggest names in global e-commerce, is more than three times the previous record imposed by China's regulator.

Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman, said in the same call that the amount accounted for less than 20% of Alibaba's cash flow in the past 12 months.

"With this penalty decision, we received good guidance on some of the issues under the antimonopoly law and we are pleased that we are able to put this matter behind us," Tsai said.

Ernan Cui, China consumer analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics said, "The fine itself is not a big deal for Alibaba, but the regulator decision could lead to changes in the business models of the industry."

She noted that the regulator has made a point that it will no longer tolerate some of the hidden rules in the e-commerce economy, which makes it more difficult for companies like Alibaba to sustain their double-digit growth.

But the upside is that the regulator is unlikely to impose further penalties of this scale on Alibaba in at least the next three years if Alibaba follows its instructions, Cui said, as Beijing still values the economic benefits created by its domestic internet companies at a time when foreign trade is becoming less stable.

Robin Zhu, China internet analyst at AB Bernstein in Hong Kong, said the penalty clears the air for investors.

"[It's] a sign that the worst was now over for Alibaba as far as regulatory scrutiny was concerned," he in a research note.

But he noted that the elimination of forced exclusivity would enable brands to look beyond Alibaba's marketplaces and potentially allocate some of their business to rival platforms like JD, Pinduoduo or Douyin.

"Our longer-term concern remains the increasing crowdedness of the e-commerce market in China, and the potential impact this will have on Alibaba's core e-commerce profitability," he wrote.